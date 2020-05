May 6 (Reuters) - Vicinity Centres:

* AS AT 4 MAY, 50% OF STORES OPEN, REPRESENTING 65% OF PORTFOLIO GROSS LETTABLE AREA

* NON-CRITICAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE DEFERRED

* FY20 SHORT TERM INCENTIVE PROGRAM CANCELLED, HAVE ONGOING PROGRAM TO REDUCE COSTS

* IMPLEMENTED 20% REDUCTION IN DIRECTORS’ FEES AND EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE SALARIES

* TO DECREASE WORKING HOURS FOR 70% OF TEAM MEMBERS WITH SOME BEING FULLY STOOD DOWN TO 30 JUNE 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: