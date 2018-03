BRIEF-Vicon Industries Inc - Cemtrex Purchased Approximately 46% Of Vicon's Outstanding Common Stock From Nil Funding Corporation

Cemtrex Inc:

* VICON INDUSTRIES INC - CEMTREX PURCHASED APPROXIMATELY 46% OF VICON’S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK FROM NIL FUNDING CORPORATION

* VICON INDUSTRIES INC - SAAGAR GOVIL, CEMTREX’S CEO, WAS APPOINTED TO SERVE AS VICON’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CHAIRMAN

* VICON INDUSTRIES INC - ARON GOVIL, A DIRECTOR OF CEMTREX AND ITS PRINCIPAL SHAREHOLDER, WAS APPOINTED TO VICON’S BOARD

* VICON INDUSTRIES INC - JULIAN A. TIEDEMANN RESIGNED FROM VICON’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* VICON INDUSTRIES INC - JOHN M. BADKE, VICON’S FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, WAS APPOINTED TO SERVE AS ITS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

* VICON INDUSTRIES INC - BADKE CONTINUES TO SERVE AS VICON'S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER