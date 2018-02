Feb 22 (Reuters) - Vicor Corp:

* REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q4 REVENUE $58.77 MILLION VERSUS $48.09 MILLION

* TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF Q4 OF 2017 WAS $73 MILLION, COMPARED TO $60.1 MILLION AT END OF Q3

* EXPECT REVENUES TO INCREASE BY 11% SEQUENTIALLY FOR Q1 OF 2018