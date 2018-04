April 24 (Reuters) - Vicor Corp:

* REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* Q1 REVENUE $65.27 MILLION VERSUS $54.46 MILLION

* TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF Q1 OF 2018 WAS ABOUT $90 MILLION COMPARED TO $73 MILLION AT END OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)