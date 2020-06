June 22 (Reuters) - Vicore Pharma Holding AB:

* DRUG CANDIDATE VP01 DEMONSTRATES POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT IN SEVERE PULMONARY HYPERTENSION

* VP01 SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED SMALL VESSEL VASCULOPATHY THAT CAUSED RIGHT VENTRICLE REMODELING AND IMPROVED HEART FUNCTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)