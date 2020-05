May 29 (Reuters) - Vicore Pharma Holding AB:

* LIFEARC AWARDS £ 1.5 MILLION GRANT TO VICORE PHARMA FOR THE VP01 COVID-19 CLINICAL STUDY

* STUDY IS A RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED PHASE II TRIAL IN APPROXIMATELY 100 COVID-19 PATIENTS