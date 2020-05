BRIEF-Vicore Pharma Gets Regulatory Approval To Start Phase II Clinical Trial With VP01

May 5 (Reuters) - Vicore Pharma Holding AB:

* VICORE PHARMA RECEIVES REGULATORY APPROVAL TO START PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL WITH VP01 (C21) IN PATIENTS WITH IPF

* ANNOUNCES APPROVAL BY UK REGULATORY AGENCY (MHRA(1)) OF CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION (CTA) FOR A PHASE II STUDY WITH ITS PROPRIETARY COMPOUND VP01 (C21) IN PATIENTS WITH IPF (IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY FIBROSIS)

* DEPENDING ON COVID-19 SITUATION, VICORE PHARMA ANTICIPATES THAT PATIENT RECRUITMENT MAY START DURING Q3 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)