July 6 (Reuters) - Vicore Pharma Holding AB:

* TO RAISE SEK 185 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* INVESTORS INCLUDE BOTH SWEDISH AND INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* DNB MARKETS, PARETO SECURITIES AND ZONDA PARTNERS ACT AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS Source: cisn.co/2NVo32w Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)