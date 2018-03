March 19 (Reuters) - Vicore Pharma Holding Ab:

* VICORE PHARMA’S HOLDING I-TECH ENTERS LONG-TERM COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH GLOBAL MARINE PAINT COMPANY MARCH 19, 2018

* ‍ASSOCIATED COMPANY I-TECH ENTERS LONG-TERM COMMERCIAL DEAL WITH CHUGOKO MARINE PAINT (CMP)​

* ‍AGREEMENT INCLUDES BINDING SIGNIFICANT ORDERS FOR SELEKTOPE, I-TECH'S ANTIFOULING TECHNOLOGY​