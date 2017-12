Dec 22 (Reuters) - Vicore Pharma Holding Ab:

* VICORE PHARMA INCREASES ITS HOLDING IN I-TECH AB

* CONTRIBUTED WITH SEK 2.5 MILLION IN I-TECH DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE AND NOW HOLDS 21 PERCENT OF SHARES IN I-TECH AB