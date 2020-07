July 2 (Reuters) - Vicore Pharma Holding AB:

* VICORE PHARMA INTENDS TO CARRY OUT A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

* VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB SAYS TO EXECUTE A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE CORRESPONDING TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 160 MILLION TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB SAYS SHARE ISSUE IS INTENDED TO BE CARRIED THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)