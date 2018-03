BRIEF-Vicore Pharma's Holding I-Tech Strengthens Supply Chain With Strategic Acquisition

March 13 (Reuters) - VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB:

* VICORE PHARMA’S HOLDING I-TECH STRENGTHENS SUPPLY CHAIN WITH STRATEGIC ACQUISITION

* ‍OWNER SHARE IN I-TECH AB WILL DECREASE TO 21,2% (PREVIOUS 26,5%) AS A CONSEQUENCE OF SHARE ISSUE.​

* ‍ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION​