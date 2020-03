BRIEF-Vicplas International Ltd - HY Revenue S$47.2 Million Versus S$37.1 Million

Vicplas International Ltd:

* VICPLAS INTERNATIONAL LTD - HY REVENUE S$47.2 MILLION VERSUS S$37.1 MILLION

* VICPLAS INTERNATIONAL LTD - HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$2.3 MILLION VERSUS S$331,000

* VICPLAS INTERNATIONAL-GROUP EXPECTS CHALLENGES AS IT FACES UNCERTAINTIES IN ECONOMY AS WELL AS IMPACT FROM COVID-19 SITUATION