BRIEF-Vicplas International Says Singapore And Malaysia Manufacturing Facilities Are Running At Reduced Scale

April 15 (Reuters) - Vicplas International Ltd:

* MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT OPERATIONS HAVE NORMALISED, CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT PERFORMANCE FOR H2

* ADDITIONAL CIRCUIT BREAKER MEASURES INTRODUCED BY SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT MDS SIGNIFICANTLY

* SINGAPORE MANUFACTURING FACILITY HAS BEEN GRANTED PERMISSION TO CONTINUE OPERATIONS DURING CIRCUIT BREAKER PERIOD

* GROUP’S PIPES AND PIPE FITTINGS SEGMENT HAS BEEN AFFECTED BY RECENT RESTRICTIONS IN MALAYSIA AND SINGAPORE DUE TO COVID-19

* SINGAPORE AND MALAYSIA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES ARE RUNNING AT REDUCED SCALE WITH SUBSTANTIALLY FEWER EMPLOYEES

* CUSTOMERS’ DEMAND FOR PIPES AND PIPE FITTINGS IN SINGAPORE EXPECTED TO DECREASE SIGNIFICANTLY DURING CIRCUIT BREAKER PERIOD

* AT THIS STAGE, PIPES AND PIPE FITTINGS SEGMENT IS UNABLE TO DETERMINE EXTENT OF FINANCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19