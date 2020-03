March 25 (Reuters) - Victoria PLC:

* VICTORIA PLC - EXPECTS THAT PERFORMANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 28 MARCH 2020 WILL BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS.

* VICTORIA PLC - IT IS NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS POINT TO PROVIDE MEANINGFUL EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR FY2021.

* VICTORIA PLC - WHILST SHORT TERM TRADING WILL BE AFFECTED, LONG-TERM OUTLOOK FOR GROUP REMAINS POSITIVE.