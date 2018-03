BRIEF-Victoria Gold Announces Comprehensive C$500 Mln Financing Package

March 8 (Reuters) - Victoria Gold Corp:

* VICTORIA GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPREHENSIVE C$500 MILLION FINANCING PACKAGE FOR EAGLE AND CONTINUATION OF CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES

* VICTORIA GOLD - ‍ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MILLION CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE

* VICTORIA GOLD - C$505 MILLION FINANCING COMPRISES OF TWO CREDIT FACILITIES TOTALLING US$175 MILLION, EQUIPMENT FINANCING FACILITY FOR UP TO US$50 MILLION

* VICTORIA GOLD CORP - FINANCING ALSO INCLUDES ‍C$98 MILLION ROYALTY FINANCING,PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF VICTORIA COMMON SHARES TO TWO SUBSCRIBERS FOR C$125 MILLION​