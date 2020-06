June 25 (Reuters) - Victoria Oil & Gas PLC:

* VICTORIA OIL & GAS PLC - UNAUDITED REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019 WAS $20.6 MILLION (2018: $10.8 MILLION)

* VICTORIA OIL & GAS PLC - UNAUDITED REVENUE TO 31 MAY 2020 WAS $8.6 MILLION (2019 FOR SAME PERIOD: $8.7 MILLION). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: