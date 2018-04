April 13 (Reuters) - Victoria Park AB:

* SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VICTORIA PARK AB RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER

* SAYS THE RECOMMENDATION REFERS TO THE ORDINARY SHARES OF CLASS A AND B BUT TO ACCEPT THE OFFER AS REGARDS THE PREFERENCE SHARES

* RECEIVED OFFER ON APRIL 1, TOTAL VALUE OF OFFER IS APPROXIMATELY SEK 8,680 MILLION