May 3 (Reuters) - VICTORIA PARK AB:

* VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM VONOVIA: THE INDEPENDENT BID COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS THE OFFER

* INDEPENDENT BID COMMITTEE UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS IN VICTORIA PARK TO ACCEPT OFFER

* BID COMMITTEE DOES NOT RECOMMEND TO ACCEPT STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP’S OFFER TO SHAREHOLDERS IN VICTORIA PARK WITH REGARD TO PREFERENCE SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)