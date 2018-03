March 20 (Reuters) - VICTORIA PARK AB:

* ‍VICTORIA PARK SIGNS 10-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENTS IN KARLSKRONA​

* TOTAL RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO ABOUT SEK 2 MILLION PER YEAR‍​

* HAS SIGNED NEW LEASE AGREEMENTS WITH COOP AND WELLNESS IN KARLSKRONA.​