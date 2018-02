Feb 9 (Reuters) - VICTORIA PARK AB:

* ‍VICTORIA PARK HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO DIVEST THE LIVSSTILSBOENDE SEGMENT​

* TRANSACTION, WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE IN COMPANY FORM, HAS NO IMPACT ON EARNINGS OR LIQUIDITY‍​

* OPERATIONS WILL CHANGE HANDS ON 1 MARCH‍​