March 12 (Reuters) - VICTORIA REAL AG:

* SEES TO RENAME THE COMPANY BLACK PEARL DIGITAL AG AND TO RE-APPOINT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CURRENT CEO ROBERT KÄß WILL LEAVE EXECUTIVE BOARD, NAVIGATOR EQUITY SOLUTIONS REMAINS MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER

* FLORIAN PFINGSTEN APPOINTED NEW MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)