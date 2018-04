April 13 (Reuters) - Victory Capital Holdings Inc:

* VICTORY CAPITAL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

* REPORTED ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) OF $60.9 BILLION ON MARCH 31, 2018.

* ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) OF $60.9 BILLION ON MARCH 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: