BRIEF-Victory City International Holdings Says About 70% Of Co's Employees In PRC Factories Resume Work

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Victory City International Holdings Ltd :

* ON 10 FEBRUARY, ABOUT 70% OF CO’S EMPLOYEES IN PRC FACTORIES HAVE RESUMED WORK

* EXPECTED ABOUT 90% OF GROUP’S EMPLOYEES IN PRC FACTORIES WILL RESUME WORK BY FEB 17

* AS AT FEB 10 ABOUT 10% OF GROUP’S EMPLOYEES IN ITS PRC FACTORIES WERE FROM HUBEI PROVINCE AND NOT EXPECTS TO RESUME WORK

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IS UNLIKELY TO POSE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON CO’S PRODUCTION & OPERATIONS IN PRC

* LIAISED WITH LOCAL GOVERNMENT IN GUANGDONG PROVINCE WHICH AGREED TO ASSIST CO TO RECRUIT SHORT-TERM EMPLOYEES