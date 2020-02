Feb 14 (Reuters) - Victory Group Ltd:

* GOT LETTER FROM STOCK EXCHANGE TO ALLOW COMPANY TO SUBMIT A NEW LISTING APPLICATION RELATING TO RESUMPTION PROPOSALO ON OR BEFORE 19 JUNE

* IF CO FAILS TO SUBMIT NEW LISTING APPLICATION BEFORE 19 JUNE STOCK EXCHANGE WILL PROCEED WITH CANCELLING CO'S LISTING