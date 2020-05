May 11 (Reuters) - Victrex PLC:

* HY UNDERLYING PBT STABLE AT £52M

* CASH CONSERVATION MEASURES INCLUDES DEFERRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR UK DEBOTTLENECKING PROGRAMME TO FY 2021

* BOARD BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF ALL OUR STAKEHOLDERS TO DEFER AN INTERIM DIVIDEND AT THIS STAGE