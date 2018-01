Jan 4 (Reuters) - Victura Construction Group Inc:

* VICTURA CONSTRUCTION GROUP SIGNS LOI TO ACQUIRE $100,000,000 IN ASSETS

* VICTURA CONSTRUCTION GROUP - SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE $100 MILLION IN ASSETS FROM NVC FUND LLC A DELAWARE, LLC, UNIT OF NVCFUND HOLDING TRUST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: