March 23 (Reuters) - VidCon:

* VIDCON SAYS DUE TO CONTINUED UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING COVID-19, COME TO DECISION TO CANCEL VIDCON THIS JUNE

* VIDCON SAYS ALL TICKETS & MERCHANDISE PURCHASED FOR JUNE 17 – 20, 2020 EVENT WILL BE FULLY REFUNDED BY APRIL 15, 2020