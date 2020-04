April 6 (Reuters) - VIDELIO SA:

* FY SALES OF EUR 246.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 236.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA OF EUR 19.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT OF EUR 4.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON FY DOES NOT CHANGE SUBSTANTIALLY FROM MARCH 25

* AT 31 DECEMBER 2019, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE POSITIVE AT EUR 37.3 MILLION