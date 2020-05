BRIEF-Videlio Q1 Sales Down At 55.3 Million Euros

May 15 (Reuters) - VIDELIO SA:

* VIDELIO GENERATED SALES OF €55.3M IN Q1 2020, DOWN 3.6% ON A PUBLISHED BASIS COMPARED TO Q1 2019, AND DOWN 1.9% ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS

* REMAINS CONFIDENT AND INTENDS TO PURSUE ITS DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY, NOTABLY THROUGH EXTERNAL GROWTH

* ON COVID-19: DESPITE THE EFFECTS OF THE HEALTH CRISIS IN MARCH DECLINE IN TURNOVER REMAINED CONTAINED THANKS TO A VERY GOOD PERFORMANCE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR

* POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS HAS NOT CHANGED SIGNIFICANTLY BETWEEN DATE OF PRESS RELEASE AND DATE OF PUBLICATION OF UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

* ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF THE SWISS COMPANY NEVICOM

* THIS OPERATION ALLOWS TO PURSUE ITS INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT IN A COUNTRY WITH STRONG POTENTIAL, AS WELL AS TO STRENGTHEN ITS POSITIONING ON THE DYNAMIC MARKET OF THE MODERNIZATION OF COLLABORATIVE SPACES