March 15 (Reuters) - Videocon d2h Ltd:

* VIDEOCON D2H LTD - DISH TV INDIA NOMINATED JAWAHAR LAL GOEL & ASHOK MATHAI KURIEN ON CO'S BOARD IN PLACE OF AMITABH KUMAR AND RAJ KUMAR GUPTA