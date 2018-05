May 10 (Reuters) -

* VIDEOLOGY ANNOUNCES CONDITIONAL SALE TO AMOBEE AS PART OF VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 RESTRUCTURING PROCESS

* VIDEOLOGY - FILING OF VOLUNTARY PETITIONS FOR RELIEF UNDER CHAPTER 11 OF U.S. STATES BANKRUPTCY CODE

* VIDEOLOGY - CONCURRENT WITH CHAPTER 11 FILING, ANNOUNCED IT HAS ENTERED CONDITIONAL ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH AMOBEE

* VIDEOLOGY - TRANSACTION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY VIDEOLOGY BOARD Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)