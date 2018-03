March 21 (Reuters) - VIEL ET COMPAGNIE SA:

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 30.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 31.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 56.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 53.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.20 PER SHARE FOR 2017

* IN JAN AND FEB 2018, TURNOVER REPORTED DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017