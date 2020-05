BRIEF-Viela Bio Announces Positive Interim Results From Phase 1B Study Of VIB7734

May 13 (Reuters) - Viela Bio Inc:

* VIELA BIO ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS FROM A PHASE 1B STUDY OF VIB7734 IN PATIENTS WITH CUTANEOUS LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS

* VIELA BIO - DOSE-DEPENDENT IMPROVEMENTS IN CUTANEOUS LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS DISEASE AREA AND SEVERITY INDEX SCORES IN STUDY

* VIELA BIO INC - FINAL RESULTS FROM COHORT 3 ARE EXPECTED IN 3Q 2020

* VIELA BIO INC - TRIAL WAS NOT POWERED TO DETECT STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN PDC DEPLETION AND CLASI SCORES BETWEEN PLACEBO AND TREATMENT ARMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: