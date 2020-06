June 11 (Reuters) - Viela Bio Inc:

* VIELA BIO ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF UPLIZNA™ (INEBILIZUMAB-CDON) FOR THE TREATMENT OF NEUROMYELITIS OPTICA SPECTRUM DISORDER (NMOSD)

* VIELA BIO INC - ANTICIPATES PRODUCT LAUNCH IN JUNE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: