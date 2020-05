BRIEF-Viela Bio Experienced Minimal Effects On Our Business From Covid-19

May 13 (Reuters) - Viela Bio Inc:

* VIELA BIO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

* VIELA BIO INC - EXPERIENCED MINIMAL EFFECTS ON OUR BUSINESS FROM COVID-19

* VIELA BIO - ANNOUNCED POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS FROM COHORTS OF PATIENTS WITH CUTANEOUS LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS IN OUR ONGOING PHASE 1B TRIAL OF VIB7734

* VIELA BIO INC - AS OF MARCH 31 HAD $335.2 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENTS AND NO OUTSTANDING DEBT

* VIELA BIO INC - EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL FUND ITS OPERATING PLANS INTO MID-YEAR 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: