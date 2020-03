Viela Bio Inc:

* VIELA BIO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

* VIELA BIO INC - FOR Q4 OF 2019, CO REPORTED NET LOSS OF $11.6 MILLION

* VIELA BIO INC - EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL FUND ITS OPERATING PLANS INTO FIRST HALF OF 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: