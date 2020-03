March 3 (Reuters) - Viemed Healthcare Inc:

* VIEMED HEALTHCARE - ON MAR 2, AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD FOUND ERRORS IN CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR QTRS, YTD PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30 & SEPT 30

* VIEMED HEALTHCARE - WILL ALSO CORRECT IMMATERIAL ERRORS IN CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR AFFECTED PERIODS IN THE 2019 FORM 10-K Source: (bit.ly/2TiPJ4T) Further company coverage: