March 3 (Reuters) - Viemed Healthcare Inc:

* VIEMED HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES 2019 RECORD FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $21.4 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE ABOUT $21.8 MILLION TO $22.8 MILLION

* VIEMED HEALTHCARE QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $21.4 MILLION, UP 30% OVER REVENUE LESS BAD DEBT EXPENSE REPORTED FOR COMPARABLE QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: