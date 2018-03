March 12 (Reuters) - Viemed Healthcare Inc:

* VIEMED HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 47 PERCENT TO C$13.5 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO GENERATE TOTAL REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $14.0 - $14.3 MILLION DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018‍​