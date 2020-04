BRIEF-Viemed Healthcare Sees Q1 2020 Revenue About $23.7 Mln To $23.9 Mln

April 6 (Reuters) - Viemed Healthcare Inc:

* VIEMED HEALTHCARE RAISES FIRST QUARTER GUIDANCE AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON OPERATIONS AND RESPONSE TO COVID-19 VIRUS

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE ABOUT $23.7 MILLION TO $23.9 MILLION

* VIEMED HEALTHCARE - IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 VIRUS, BEGAN MODIFYING ITS CLINICAL PROTOCOLS TO LIMIT UNNECESSARY PATIENT ENCOUNTERS

* VIEMED HEALTHCARE - AT THIS TIME, MODIFYING CLINICAL PROTOCOLS DO NOT APPEAR TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTING CO’S PATIENT ATTRITION RATE

* VIEMED HEALTHCARE - WORKING TO SOURCE EQUIPMENT FOR THIRD PARTIES TO BE USED IN ACUTE FACILITIES TO ASSIST COVID-19 PATIENTS

* VIEMED HEALTHCARE - ACTIVELY FULFILLING EQUIPMENT ORDERS IN MORE SEVERELY COVID-19 IMPACTED AREAS OF LOUISIANA AND NEW YORK