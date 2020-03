March 2 (Reuters) - Vienna Airport says:

* FOR SOCIAL PROGRAMME FOR STAFF ARE UNDERWAY, WE MIGHT HIRE LESS STAFF DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, CUT IN WORKFORCE WOULD BE ULTIMA RATIO

* WE PLAN TO UPDATE 2020 FORECAST IN 6-8 WEEKS

* WE HEAR FROM ALL AIRLINES THAT BOOKINGS DECREASE SIGNIFICANTLY Further company coverage: (Reporting by Vienna Newsroom)