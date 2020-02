Feb 12 (Reuters) - VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG WIENER VERSICHERUNG GRUPPE:

* VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP ACQUIRES INTEREST IN VIVELACAR START-UP

* HOLDS AN INTEREST OF AROUND 20% IN GERMAN START-UP VIVELACAR GMBH

* ACQUISITION OF AN INTEREST WILL HELP VIVELACAR'S PLANNED EXPANSION INTO AUSTRIA AND SWITZERLAND IN SPRING 2020