BRIEF-Vienna Insurance Group FY Net Income Up At EUR 331.3 Million

March 17 (Reuters) - VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG WIENER VERSICHERUNG GRUPPE:

* TO PROPOSE INCREASE OF DIVIDEND FROM EUR 1.00 TO EUR 1.15 PER SHARE

* FY NET RESULT TO EUR 331.3 MILLION, 23% YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE

* FY PROFIT (BEFORE TAXES) RISES TO AROUND EUR 522 MILLION (+7.4%)

* CORONA SITUATION WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON OUR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, AT MOMENT, EFFECTS ON GROUP ARE YET TO BE ESTIMATED

* FY TOTAL PREMIUM VOLUME INCREASES TO AROUND EUR 10.4 BILLION (+7.7%)