BRIEF-Vienna Insurance Group FY ‍Premiums Up 3.7 Pct at Around EUR 9.4 Billion ​

March 22 (Reuters) - VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP:

* FY ‍PREMIUMS INCREASED TO AROUND EUR 9.4 BILLION (+3.7 PERCENT)​

* FY ‍PROFIT (BEFORE TAXES) INCREASED TO AROUND EUR 443 MILLION (+8.8 PERCENT)​

* ‍PROPOSED DIVIDEND RAISED TO EUR 0.90 PER SHARE (+12.5 PERCENT)​

* ‍COMBINED RATIO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED TO 96.7 PERCENT (2016: 97.3 PERCENT)​

* ‍AIMS TO STEADILY INCREASE ITS PREMIUM VOLUME TO MORE THAN EUR 10 BILLION BY 2020​

* ‍PROFIT (BEFORE TAXES) IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF EUR 500 TO 520 MILLION BY 2020​

* ‍COMBINED RATIO HAS A TARGET OF AROUND 95 PERCENT BY 2020​

* ‍EXPECTS A PREMIUM VOLUME OF EUR 9.5 BILLION IN 2018​

* ‍EXPECTS A PROFIT BEFORE TAXES IN RANGE OF EUR 450 TO 470 MILLION IN 2018​