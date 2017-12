Dec 18 (Reuters) - VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP:

* ‍MAKES FURTHER ACQUISITION IN BALTICS​

* ‍HAS AGREED TO FULLY ACQUIRE SEESAM INSURANCE AS​

* ‍VIG'S MARKET SHARE IN BALTIC STATES WOULD RISE TO 24.2 PERCENT IN SECOND HALF FOLLOWING PURCHASE OF SEESAM​ Source text - bit.ly/2AS02Bt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)