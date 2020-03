March 30 (Reuters) - VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG WIENER VERSICHERUNG GRUPPE:

* POSTPONES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* NEW DATE WILL BE DETERMINED ONCE DEVELOPMENTS IN COURSE OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AND RESTRICTIONS CURRENTLY IN PLACE CAN BE ASSESSED MORE CLEARLY

* ADOPTION OF A RESOLUTION ON USE OF PROFIT FOR 2019 AND DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS WILL TAKE PLACE AT A LATER STAGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)