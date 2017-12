Dec 11 (Reuters) - VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP:

* TO MERGE CROATIAN GROUP COMPANIES

* CROATIAN BANCASSURER ERSTE OSIGURANJE DUE TO MERGE WITH WIENER OSIGURANJE AT END OF APRIL 2018

* AIMS TO INCREASE ITS MARKET SHARE IN CROATIA TO AT LEAST 10 PERCENT IN THE MEDIUM TERM Source text - bit.ly/2BbhHY3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)