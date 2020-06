BRIEF-Vienna Insurance Invested In Apeiron Biologics AG

June 3 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe:

* VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP - INVESTED IN APEIRON BIOLOGICS AG

* VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP - APEIRON BIOLOGICS SUCCESSFULLY PERFORMED ITS PLANNED CAPITAL INCREASE

* VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP - AT AROUND EUR 7 MILLION, VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP WAS ANCHOR INVESTOR IN THIS ROUND OF FINANCING

* VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP - VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP HOLDS A DIRECT INTEREST OF JUST OVER 3% IN APEIRON Source text - bit.ly/36Xfa18 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)