BRIEF-Vienna Insurance Says Co Expects Dampening Effects On Its Full Year Results 2020

April 22 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe:

* VIENNA INSURANCE - AGAINST THE BACKDROP OF THE ONGOING COVID-19 CRISIS CO EXPECTS DAMPENING EFFECTS ON ITS FULL YEAR RESULTS 2020

* VIENNA INSURANCE - COVID-19 PANDEMIC DID NOT YET SUBSTANTIALLY BURDEN THE RESULTS OF THE FIRST QUARTER

* VIENNA INSURANCE - EXPECTED IMPACTS OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS FOR THE FULL YEAR CANNOT BE ASSESSED AT THE MOMENT

* VIENNA INSURANCE - FIRST 3 MONTHS OF 2020 INDICATE A POSITIVE PREMIUM, STABLE RESULTS DEVELOPMENT VERSUS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR